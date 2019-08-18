Reproduction body-maker Deuce Customs trades hands

As the exclusive New Zealand dealer for Deuce Customs for nearly 25 years, Rods by Reid are pleased to announce that Detroit Chassis, Australia, are the new owners of Deuce Customs.

Beginning life almost 40 years ago with Ken Brownlee, the company’s world-renowned, premium reproduction composite hot rod bodies will now be manufactured in-house at Detroit Chassis. Three of the existing staff have a combined 20+ years of service under Ken’s leadership. They are extremely familiar with the manufacturing process of these bodies and will continue to produce a product that they describe as “second to none”.

Bodies Available:

1928/29 Ford Roadster

1932 Ford Two-door Tourer

1932 Ford 3W Coupe

1932 Ford 5W Coupe

1932 Ford Roadster

1932 Ford Tudor/Sedan Delivery

1933/34 Ford Tudor

1933/34 Ford 3W Coupe

1934 Ford Roadster

For further enquiries, you can contact Rods by Reid at info@rodsbyreid.co.nz or call the shop on (07) 552 5977