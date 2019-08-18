The never-ending story: fuel price hikes

By NZPC
Posted in Cars, News, Opinion
 
 

If it’s not the multibillion-dollar companies that sell it to us hiking the price any time the oil value changes, then it’s the government slapping a fresh round of taxes to take its cut. As of 1 July, we’ve seen another 3.5 cents a litre added at the pump, thanks to a law passed under urgency that implements the second of three annual increases to the fuel tax.

The tax increase comes at a time when prices were already heading northwards, with a litre of 91 octane costing an average of $2.28, according to AA Petrolwatch, while 95 octane is $2.37 and diesel $1.68 pre the July hike.

AA spokesman Mark Stockdale said that the higher fuel prices won’t be welcomed by the public.

“Last year’s increase came at the worst possible time; fuel prices were at record highs, and then we had a tax increase at the same time and that was not popular. This won’t be popular, either, but it’s not uncommon. We’ve had regular tax increases virtually every year to go towards funding our land transport system … [but] people are going to wonder what we are getting for our money,” said Stockdale.

Information about the third tax increase has yet to be released.

Show more posts by NZPC

Related

Homegrown Kiwi car near misses — the Anziel Nova and Marlborough Carlton
Homegrown Kiwi car near misses — the Anziel Nova and Marlborough Carlton
Cars
Keeping it in the family
Keeping it in the family
Cars
Star Insurance Marketplace: Rootes Group Round-Up
Star Insurance Marketplace: Rootes Group Round-Up
Cars
The never-ending story: fuel price hikes
The never-ending story: fuel price hikes
Cars, News, Opinion
Ass. Ed yarns: going the distance
Ass. Ed yarns: going the distance
Cars, Opinion