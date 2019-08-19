Event Calendar: Kaikoura Hop 2019

The Kaikoura Hop has been going from strength to strength each year. The 2019 incarnation highlights the popularity of the event, having been bumped up to a massive five-day schedule rammed with all kinds of exciting car and entertainment offerings. Cruising, a drive-in movie, a poker run, live music, a public bar, the Miss Kaikoura Hop competition, markets and stalls, a shed tour, a burnout pad, and drag racing— it’s got it all!

Make sure you get your tickets and accommodation sorted, if you haven’t already. To book tickets or find out more, visit kaikourahop.co.nz, find the Kaikoura Hop Facebook page, or phone Doug on 022 186 3117.

18–22 SEPTEMBER

Kaikoura Hop

South Bay Racecourse, Kaikoura