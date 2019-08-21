Homegrown Kiwi car near misses — the Anziel Nova and Marlborough Carlton

The Marlborough-Carlton, on the other hand, was developed entirely here, fifty years earlier in the 1920s. It disappeared so thoroughly from the records that writer Patrick Harlow, even though he had known about it and had been trying to discover more about for 20 years, had not even seen a photo of it.

Here he explains how he came to tell the story of the Marlborough Carlton in the September Classic Car, issue 345.



The story is about a near-legendary car that I have known about and searched for for about 20 years. It was so lost in time I couldn’t even find a picture of it. I knew of it only as the ‘Marlborough’, and that it was built in New Zealand during the 1920s.

“I was researching my book New Zealand Manufactured Cars: A Cottage Industry, and I desperately wanted to feature the Marlborough in the first chapter, as it was almost certainly New Zealand’s first locally produced car. In TVNZ’s video archives, I discovered a 1978 TV programme called Sunday’s World, which featured a car called the ‘Carlton’, also manufactured here in the 1920s.

“Although I didn’t realize it at the time, it was the key to unlocking the mystery of the Marlborough.