Champagne classics for a beer income

Apart from Maybach buyers, modern-day plutocrats seem to favour top-of-the-range or blinged examples of more common cars, if they are not buying SUVs or supercars.

That means the old school limousines of the type offered for sale at the latest Webb’s classic car auction had sale price estimates well below the money you can pay for much more ordinary modern cars.

Perhaps it’s the perception that they are are too blatantly upper class but, judging by some of the car choices displayed by the glitterati, the desire to avoid ostentatious displays of wealth is not the problem.

Meanwhile, the satisfaction of being wafted about in a superior motor, lounging on leather, surrounded by Wilton and walnut, with a crystal cocktail cabinet to hand, is being criminally overlooked.

So the Webb’s auction was the place to be for those who still recognise the sheer essence of luxury or for those who just appreciate first class classics. Donn Anderson went along and filed this report: