Star Insurance Marketplace: Rootes Group Round-Up

If you have been alive and kicking for the past 30 to 60 years, chances are you will have owned, or at least known someone who owned, a car made by the Rootes Group. You probably had a colleague at work who had a Hillman Hunter, lusted after a Sunbeam Tiger, or got stuck behind a Singer Vogue on SH1 from time to time. Heck, my own father’s first car was a Humber 80.

Today, the Rootes Group’s fleet of once-great British brands has almost a cult following in New Zealand. Many owners of Hillman, Humber, Singer, Talbot, and Commer love their cars, and for good reason. They were a huge part of the Kiwi motoring scene over the years, and, crucially, the Rootes Group was making family wagons when those first indelible motoring memories were being made. That golden era glow has seen demand for Rootes Group runarounds grow steadily over time, and prices have climbed accordingly — great news for owners, but a slight annoyance for those thinking they might bag a Rootes bargain.

Take the Hillman Minx, for example. It remained in production from 1932 to 1967, adopting a variety of guises and engines. However, the later Audax body Minx was the more common sight on Kiwi roads. This was thanks to Todd Motors in Petone producing many Rootes models. The Series I was first produced in 1956, and the regular Minx was discontinued after the Series VI in 1965. Both the Singer Gazelles and Sunbeam Rapiers were variants of this Minx design.

Grunt — if that’s not too strong a word — was supplied by a smooth four-cylinder engine that grew from 1.4 litres to 1.8 during the Minx’s lifetime. The Super Minx was originally designed to replace the regular Minx, but its bigger body put it in a different category so it was built alongside the regular Minx; it was also badged as the Humber 90 and the Singer Vogue. This was by far the most popular of the Minx family, with many cropping up all over the country.

The Singer Vogue is much rarer, so if you can get your hands on one for a good price, then do it. However, the biggest challenge is finding one for sale locally. A few years back, Minxes, Super Minxes, and Hillman Hunters were virtually being given away. Looking through the classifieds today, you will seldom find anything under $5000 unless you are prepared for a challenging project.