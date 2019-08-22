Going old school: Very Vintage Day Out 2019

It can sometimes be difficult to reconcile your hobbies with those of your partner, but the Very Vintage Day Out neatly straddles the divide with an awesome vehicle display featuring classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods from the ’30s to the ’60s, as well as the Jack Daniels Miss Pinup New Zealand beauty pageant — united by the appreciation of all things vintage, pinup, and rockabilly.

Now in its eight year, 2019 sees a full programme of entertainment including live bands, dancers, a new Show Vehicle Display Hall for up to 90 vehicles, military displays, makeovers, as well as over 90 vendors on site selling a huge range of Vintage, Retro, Rockabilly and Pin Up products. The Friday night even has a 1940s Military-themed dance with big band Tuxedo Swing playing

If you’re keen to display your vehicle, you’ll receive free undercover parking on the day in Hall 1, free entry into the event for the driver and be in the draw for a mystery prize pack from NZV8 magazine and Jack Daniels — simply visit the Very Vintage Day Out vehicle registration page.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventfinda for $22, or on the door at $25.

Saturday, 19 October

Very Vintage Day Out 2019

ASB Showgrounds, Auckland