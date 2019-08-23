Level up: Repco become Supercars Official Automotive Parts Retailer

After returning to the series in 2018, Repco has just announced they have signed a multi-year agreement with the Virgin Australia Supercars as their Official Automotive Parts Retailer. The Australian/New Zealand retailer further cements its place among motorsports, now being a sponsor of the Supercars series and a Supercars team — having partnered with current series leader, the Shell V-Power Racing Team (SVPRT).

The team, no strangers to victory, took out the 2018 Supercars Championship, and in this year’s series, lead both the drivers and team Championship — while team driver, Scott McLaughlin has also secured the Manufacturers Title for Ford.

“Brand associations are not what they used to be. In this day and age, selecting an organisation to truly partner with is not an easy process. Both parties require certain levels of alignment when discovering if their values and future ambitions are a good fit to each other. We’re very fortunate to have once again found an outstanding group to partner with in Supercars”, says Diana Di Cecco, General Manager, Marketing ANZ, Repco.

The Supercars deal represents an additional gear change into Repco’s longer-term strategy that includes a continued synergy into motorsport across Australia and New Zealand: “This path with motorsport simply cements that it’s in our DNA. Motorsport is one of Repco’s core brand pillars and we’re delighted to pursue the passion again,” expressed Wayne Bryant, Executive General Manager, Repco Australia. “We are very proud that the hard work of the last twelve months is coming to fruition. The continued investment in our brand, stores and people is paying off and it’s wonderful to now share this, the new Repco, with the premier motorsport series across Australia and New Zealand, Supercars.”

Supercars General Manager, Commercial, Jamie Black, expressed a similar sentiment, “We’re tremendously excited about our partnership with Repco. It is great news for Supercars and great news for our fans.” Black reiterated, “With Repco on board as our Official Automotive Parts Retailer, we’re bringing a well-rounded cohort of partners to our series so every motoring enthusiast has the best Supercars experience.”