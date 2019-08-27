Event calendar: Drift Matsuri Spring Break 2019

The Zeroclass DRIFT team has become synonymous with grassroots drifting in New Zealand, hosting the wildly popular NZ Drift Matsuri events, and come 16-17 November, it will be one of the biggest yet — promising over 100 drivers killing tyres across two tracks, an official hardpark, a licenced bar and food trucks, trade stands (apply via drift@thezeroclassco.com), live DJs and the Two Rooks COLA Afterparty with yet to be announced special guests. And making it even bigger, Zeroclass DRIFT have just announced that they will take the reigns of the D1NZ National Championship to run round one of Pro-Sport class at Drift Matsuri Spring Break 2019! Drivers and fans will be invited to take part in one hell of a massive weekend that kicks off the official D1NZ 2019/2020 season before Pro-Sport rejoin the Pros at Bay Park Arena, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, and Pukekohe Park. Lock it into your calendar, book accommodation, and be prepared for one hell of a party to kick off summer and the D1NZ Pro-Sport season! Further information can be found at thezeroclassco.com

16-17 November

Drift Matsuri Spring Break 2019

Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo