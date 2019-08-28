Daze of glory: Street Meat Glory Daze 2019

In the scheme of things, Street Meat is by and large something of an exclusive affair. The roster of drivers is mainly a tight-knit group of sliders, drawn together by the old ‘keep drifting fun’ cliché. Like all good things in the 21st century, before the pit garages are infiltrated by the cackle of SR20s and guffaws of good-natured ribbing, Street Meat really begins on the Internet. Banter, car build vlogs, and moustache progress reports kick off the build-up to Street Meat, or so we’re told, and really get things fizzing leading up to the event. There’s tales of victory juxtaposed with tales of heartbreak when engines and boxes explode only a solitary week before D-Day. Even through a screen, the excitement of these guys is palpable.

This year though, it rained — holy shit, did the skies ever open! Another crucial component of Glory Daze prep is the constant monitoring of weather forecasts. Of course, it doesn’t seem to matter; at some point in the weekend, a spot of moisture is a given, but, in 2019, Mother Nature did a proper number on the occasion. Heavy rain during the Friday night continued into Saturday morning — not that it dissuaded anyone. But the weather did look like it was going to win, with half of Saturday lost to standing rain on the circuit. Tow vehicles whizzed around in vain, creating bow waves in an attempt to shove at least some of the water off the circuit, until around lunchtime, when about a dozen brave souls took to the circuit, kicking off day one.

Yeah, it wasn’t exactly dry; just a shade less wet. But day one at Street Meat Glory Daze is all about just getting out and going for a skid on track, catering specifically for those guys who don’t have a cage. The initial dozen soon turned into a packed pit lane of cars waiting to head out on track. Spurred on by a good old pit-lane rev-up, expressions of trepidation turned into manic grins. Then the grins squeezed into helmets and hit the track for an afternoon of what would be better termed an ‘expression session’.