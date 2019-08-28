Open-wheeled battlers: Toyota Racing New Zealand reveal new FT-60 TRS

Open-wheel racing has long been considered the pinnacle of motor sports, where supreme beings among mere mortals go to drive in the likes of Formula 1 (F1). It only takes one look at Toyota Racing New Zealand’s single-seater championship, the Toyota Racing Series (TRS), to see how popular it remains on our shores. Stretching back 15 years, the series continues to evolve, with the recent unveiling of its latest car platform and a new framework that will help mark the championship as a must-do for the world’s best up-and-coming racing drivers.

Known as the ‘FT-60’, the latest incarnation is the third car to have been used in the series. It is said to be a state-of-the-art chassis that more closely resembles a scaled-down F1 offering rather than either of its two previous counterparts, the FT-40 and the FT-50. Designed and built by Italian manufacturer Tatuus, the carbon-fibre chassis is similar to what’s currently used in other global junior formulas but is powered by a new engine package that offers up a whopping 200kW at the rears, making it one of the best-performing junior cars on the FIA’s recognized pathway to F1.