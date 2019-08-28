Tech dive: power-to-weight

Some people say that there are two ways to go fast: with plenty of power, or with as little weight as possible. The reality is, no matter how much weight you’re packing, power-to-weight ratio is an insurmountable equation. The ‘power-to-weight ratio’ is simply working out how many kilograms (kg) each unit of power (kilowatt — kW) has to pull. Or it can be the reverse of this: how many units of engine power are available for each unit of weight (also known as ‘mass’)? The latter is the most common form used by the automotive industry. The units can be in kilograms and kilowatts or pounds and horsepower, it’s your choice, but the answer in any unit (metric or imperial) is a very good way of comparing different cars and how you might expect them to accelerate. Clearly, if you’re using weight divided by power output, it will be the car with the lower number that’s better off, and if you’re using power output divided by weight, it will be the higher number which is better.

Now we know how to work this out, but what does it actually mean? In simple terms, it means that the car that has the lower weight-per-horsepower ratio will accelerate faster than the car that has the higher weight-to-horsepower ratio, if you’re using the weight-divided-by-power ratio, or it means the opposite, if you’re using the power-divided-by-weight ratio.