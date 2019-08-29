Speed & Custom: the BurgerFuel fleet

The subtle hints begin the moment you enter a BurgerFuel restaurant. It’s not just the burger names; it’s those touches that hammer it home, the stuff that passes right over the head of anyone who pays for their oil changes but which make a petrolhead feel right at home: from the spark-plug chandeliers and piston ‘Doofer’ dispenser, to the retro car interior–inspired seating featured in each restaurant. But it’s what’s typically found parked out front of the store that we’re most interested in (apart from what’s cooking in the kitchen). Ever since the first store opened on Auckland’s Ponsonby Road back in ’95, this connection has been strongly driven by founder Chris Mason. It’s far from some marketing ploy dreamed up in the boardroom. A peek inside the BurgerFuel HQ car park will prove this, as you’ll be greeted by a very specific fleet of company cars: an array of ’65 to ’72 muscle cars.