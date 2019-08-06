Enthusiast essentials: HELLA LED Light Bars

By NZV8
Posted in Cars
 
 
Whether you frequent the open road or simply want to make sure your entire street is lit up like it’s midday, HELLA’s award-winning LED Light Bars provide additional light when high beams are just not enough. There are three different beam patterns to choose from — Close Range, Long Range, and Combi — and the lights boast a maximum luminous intensity of 2800 lumens.

These streamlined Light Bars are ideal where aerodynamics matter; they weigh next to nothing, with a 950g overall weight. They are fully road legal, with ECE approval, and their sleek, low-profile housing is designed and manufactured using ultra-durable materials to ensure long life. Designed and manufactured in New Zealand, the Light Bars are covered by an extensive five-year warranty.

You can find your local HELLA distributor at hella.co.nz.

