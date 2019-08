Red Bull Holden Racing driver and racing all-rounder Shane Van Gisbergen has confirmed that he will again pilot the MCA Suspension VK56-powered Nissan 370Z at this year’s Garrett International Drifting Cup, which forms part of the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC). There has been talk of a supercharger making an appearance on the car; however, team principal Murray Coote has quashed such rumours, stating that they will focus on the chassis set-up instead.