Drag racing united by IHRA and NZDRA

You know it’s a pretty big deal when an email hits your inbox announcing that the powers that be at the NZDRA and IHRA have set aside their differences to host a joint National Drag Racing Series for the 2019–’20 and 2020–’21 seasons. The long-running disagreement regarding rules and regulations, which has divided the two drag racing governing bodies, finally appears to be settling, with both racers and spectators set to benefit from the resolution.

The existing NZDRA National Series and IHRA NZ National Series will be replaced by the new joint venture, which will comprise eight events, culminating in the New Zealand Nationals to be held at Meremere Dragway and the finals at Masterton Motorplex, both in March 2020. The news is a major step forward for the sport of drag racing in New Zealand and should mean far better racing for everyone involved. We’ll keep you updated on who runs what as a result — you can count on that!

2019/2020 schedule

30 Nov. 2019 — Super Street Nationals, Tokoroa

29 Dec. 2019 — Summer Nationals, Taupo

11 Jan. 2020 — National Series, round three, Meremere

26 Jan. 2020 — National Series, round four, Christchurch

1 Feb. 2020 — National Series, round five, Motueka

15–16 Feb. 2020 — Central Nationals, round six / Auckland Invasion, Masterton

7–8 Mar. 2020 — New Zealand Nationals, Meremere

21–22 Mar. 2020 — National Series, final, Masterton