Ridiculousness: twin-turbo V12-powered Toyota Chaser

What constitutes a challenge to one man might seem like a walk in the park to another — and, when you get all deep and philosophical about project car building, it is essentially just a series of challenges one must overcome, one after another. Some guys just like to stack a few more up than others. When it comes to Guy Ellwood, slapping a bigger turbo onto a factory-fitted straight-six was just not going to whet his appetite; this man wanted to challenge his car-building skills to the ninth degree, so he decided to double his trouble with what has to be the most ridiculous conversion a Toyota man like himself could fathom.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we’ll wind the clock back a few years. The build first got underway back in ’09, when Guy was looking for a project — as he puts it: “something to sink my teeth in[to] and keep myself busy during those long winter nights and weekends”. What he found was an unmolested factory manual 1JZ Chaser, a car that he and his late brother had looked at purchasing a few years earlier, but it had disappeared off Trade Me before they could do so. Guy didn’t want to let it slip a second time, and knew that his brother Andrew would approve of the purchase.

The fact that it was an unmolested Chaser was a little lost on Guy when it turned out that his wife’s 350Z was delivering much more fun in the hot seat.