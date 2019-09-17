Performance engineering perfection: inside Tomei's headquarters

As the saying goes, if you want the treats you better put in the mahi. Before Damian and I flew to Japan, we knew that some of the best Up Garages, museums, and tuning houses were off the beaten track — and, by off the beaten track, I mean well off it. Not that it bothered us; we were committed to the cause and determined to track down those hidden gems for which Japan is so well known.

A must for any car guy is a trip to an Up Garage, so why not the biggest in Japan, sitting two hours outside of Tokyo? Although, as we were staying just north of the city, that turned into a three-hour trip; I said we were committed, right?! As we transferred to our final train bound for Machida, the part-English, part-Japanese signs had vanished and transformed into Japanese only. I looked over to Damian, with a concerned look upon my face. “Damian,” I said, “we are deep inside the Matrix now — there’s no going back!”

After spending the morning shopping and browsing the spectacular shelves of Up Garage Machida — yes, we travelled three hours to go car-part shopping! — we checked Google Maps, as we knew that Tomei Auto Parts, a company founded by Seiichi Suzuki in 1968, was in the same town. Surprisingly, it was only 200m down the road. Up Garage bags in hand, we made the swift shuffle down the street until we saw the words ‘Tomei’ bolted on the side of a bland concrete building.