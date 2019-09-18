Cold snap: Winter Drift Matsuri 2019

The weather may be turning to shit as the winter months roll in heavy this time of year, bringing the perils of rain with them, but for those of you who care to spend your weekend frying tyres, stacking angle, and putting the front end right up your mates’ doors, there’s a shining light in the middle of the cold snap: the annual Winter Drift Matsuri, hosted by the team at Zeroclass Drift, this year over 6–7 July. It’s one hell of a wild weekend that combines the crazy antics of a full-send drift day with the professionalism and organization that we’ve come to expect from the hosts, seeing everyone from D1NZ pros to first-timers hit the track at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park to carve out a piece of the fun. Winter Matsuri, much like its summer incarnation, is a rad balance of controlled chaos and good vibes that few grass-roots events are able to capture anymore. And with not one but two days of this madness, the track time this year was almost endless — if the tyre smoke ever cleared and there weren’t at least five cars making corners their bitch, we never saw it.

Better yet is the mixed bag of driver personalities and machinery that comes out of the woodwork, some going as far to sell all their worldly possessions — including the living-room couch — just to be there! We scoped out the talent on display to bring you a few of our favourites in up-close detail and to find out why they do it. Enjoy.