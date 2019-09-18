Kyusha crush: Neel Singh's '71 Datsun 1600

Neel searched for nearly two years before he found the right example to kick the build off with, settling on a matte black ’69, which he says suited his west Auckland locale well. Over the next couple of years, it would serve to familiarize him with the chassis and the L-series engine offering, but, when it came to putting in the love it needed, the unknown state under its traditional ‘quick-fix’ paintwork was too much of a gamble. He considered going all out and attempting a Honda K-series rear-wheel-drive conversion as a nod to his Honda heritage, and, at one point, it even sat over a set of rare Mugen M7s, but the fate of the ‘matty b special’ was sealed when a freshly paneled-and-painted specimen appeared for sale in Dunedin. Looking over two Datsuns in his driveway, Neel was convinced to pursue the kyusha style, choosing to stick with the L-series running gear, and for good reason.

You see, while the newly acquired ’71 boasted a healthy factory example of the 1.6-litre L16 that the model is named after, the ’69 already had a few tricks up its sleeve in the engine bay that it would soon donate. As common with this era of Datsun, the ‘69s bottom end was found to have been swapped out for a two-litre L20B unit sourced from the later 610 Bluebird. This manages to offer a serious punch more torque over its 1600 counterpart and with a factory forged crank, is near-on bulletproof. Sitting atop, you’ll find an SSS-variant of the L16 head, which is favoured in Datsun circles for the more aggressive camshaft and larger ports from the factory. Like the block, it’s undergone a full rebuild and now packs a custom 282-degree reground cam, iSky Racing dual valve springs and retainers to ensure it revs. Match this with the wild high compression ratio that a L16/20 combination produces, it makes for a potent recipe.