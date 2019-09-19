Enthusiast essentials: seeing red at MCA Suspension

By NZ Performance Car
Posted in Cars
 
 
Red-series-set.jpg

Forget the rest, when you want true suspension performance, MCA Red Series is where it’s at. It’s MCA’s most popular product in New Zealand and it acts as the current control shock for several racing categories including the New Zealand Toyota 86 Race Series. A tailored, made-to-order package, they feature tarmac-focused true custom valving, dyno testing, and a choice of spring rates. Now combined with MCA’s latest valving tech, Fusion Valving, this package offers extreme levels of performance, versatility, and unrivaled value for money at $3450 NZD.

The Red Series is now locally distributed and supported by Race Shock Specialists in Auckland and backed by MCAs two-year Platinum Warranty. Visit mcasuspension.com for further information.

