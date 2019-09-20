Biting the bullet: Bullitt Mustang goes to auction

After returning to the spotlight last year, the Highland Green 1968 Mustang fastback that starred alongside Steve McQueen in Bullitt is set to trade hands for the first time in over four decades. Owned by the Kiernan family since 1974, the authenticated Bullitt Mustang may become the most expensive Mustang ever sold at auction when it crosses the stage during the Mecum sale in Kissimmee, Florida, next January.

Warner Brothers purchased a pair of S-code Highland Green Mustang fastbacks with sequential vehicle identification numbers in January 1968. Chassis No. 8R02S125558 was modified for use as the stunt car, while its twin, chassis No. 8R02S125559, was selected as the hero car, used primarily for close-ups. Both received chassis reinforcements, heavy-duty front springs, Koni shocks, and a thicker anti-roll bar, and their already potent 390 V8s gained machined heads, larger four-barrel carburettors, and a hotter ignition for added performance — these weren’t no ‘sit around and look good’–type deals.