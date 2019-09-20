Daily grind: Hamish Auret's LS-powered '09 Hilux

NZV8: Hi, Hamish. Hilux engines are meant to be as tough as they come, so why did you ditch the diesel and throw an LS at yours?

Hamish: Hi, NZV8. I’ve actually had V8 Hiluxes for about 15 years. Originally, I had an old-school lifted 4WD Hilux with a 302 Windsor in it. It was a pretty cool truck for bashing around, but you almost needed a step ladder to get in, and [it] was really more suited to the bush than a daily-driver. After a few years, I upgraded to a slightly newer two-door one that had already had a 1UZ conversion. This one was much more reliable and was great fun to drive. I kept this for about 10 years, during which time I had gathered together a wife and three little new additions to the family. The two-door quickly became a real pain. So, about a year ago, I decided to get a newer shape four-door SR5 Hilux. Of course, it had to be a 4WD, and, of course, I always had a master plan to ensure I could hear that distinctive eight-cylinder rumble out of the rear pipes, because the sound of that diesel ticking over just does not cut it when you’re a true V8 fan!

This time, I wanted to set up a truck that I could still bundle the whole family in and drive across the country in comfort but also have the tough Hilux stance and, of course, the power and torque that only the LS family can provide. The plan was to have everything working as it did out of the factory, and this was achieved 100 per cent.

Was the conversion hard to do? And have you managed to keep it 4WD?

The conversion was completed by Shane at Mudmods in Taupo. He’s a mate from the 4x4 trials scene, and we have competed together for many years. He was aware of my master plan and did a lot of homework on the possibility of dropping an LS engine in. There are so many Lexus-Hilux conversions out there, particularly older models, but I wanted to have something totally different, and, being a very keen LS fan, there really was no other choice I would consider. The horsepower and, particularly, the torque of the LS just leaves all other V8 options for dead. The design brief for Shane was to keep it 4WD — and to make sure I could hear it!

Shane is a very clever fabricator who built his own competition 4x4 from scratch, so, although this was a tricky conversion, he got it done perfectly and all within the planned time frame. It required custom engine mounts, a body lift, and a front diff drop to help the angle of the CVs. He found an LS-to-Hilux bellhousing in Australia that made the job easier, however, he had to modify it to make room for the front driveshaft. The sump had to be heavily modified to clear the Hilux steering box, and it’s running a high-performance clutch, dual fuel pumps, and both Hilux and LS computers, so everything right down to the Hilux digital display works as it did when it drove out of the Toyota factory. The wiring was done by Darren from Mudmods Wellington. There is no room for conventional headers, so, on the driver’s side, we used special stepped log headers, custom-built by Mudmods, within the specifications given to us by another good friend of ours that now works for Triple Eight Racing in Australia. The rest of the exhaust system was made in house too, and it has a very nice tone and makes everyone lift their heads and take notice.