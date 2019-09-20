Rust 'n' dust: a good old-fashioned paddock race

Ben Winter could be seen as your typical Kiwi farmer, with the sleeves rolled up on his checkered shirt that is half tucked into his shorts and mud-covered gumboots. But there is a little more to Ben than one might think. Having grown up riding shotgun in his dad’s ’48 Ford Bonus pickup, ’56 Customline, and ’78 GMC pickup, Ben developed a love of cars. Not just any cars, though — cool cars. One of the first half-decent cars that he owned was a ’79 XC Falcon 500, which had quite a hard life on the back roads of South Canterbury. Although he tries to get to as many shows as he can in between work and family life, purchasing a rather rough-looking 1950 Chev to get around to those shows in, the Chev really didn’t see much use in that capacity. So, last year, an idea was born to hold his own event that would give him an excuse to use it more.

Run for the first time last year, in a paddock next to his Sefton home, Rust ’n’ Dust attracted eight vehicles. The cars took to the grass trying to complete the hillside circuit in the quickest time. As well as the racing, several cars were also parked in the next paddock, creating a kind of mini show all on its own.