Teng Tools Muscle Garage: we have a winner!

With our fourth, and very successful, season of Teng Tools Muscle Car Garage having now finished on Three, that can mean only one thing: you’ll have to actually do all those Sunday jobs that you’ve been putting off. It’s also time to announce the winner of the nearly $6K grand prize, which includes a Teng Tools 417-piece tool kit (TCEMM417N), complete Meguiar’s car-care pack, and a $500 Mount Shop gift voucher.

The lucky SOB is Scott Hazlewood. So, if you know Scott, he now has some fresh 10mm sockets ripe to go missing and plenty of extra car wash in the shed waiting to be loaned out.

The good news is that we have season five in the works now, which kicks off 13 October, so you’ll be able to try your luck for our grand prize again. Stay tuned for full details to be announced.