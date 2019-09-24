Fastest woman on wheels passes away

Race car driver and TV personality Jessi Combs died after a fatal crash chasing a land speed record in North American Eagle in August . She was 39 years old.

Days before the crash on a dry lake bed in Oregon, Jessi posted on social media: “It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire … those who are willing are those who achieve great things. People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”

Jessi found fame as a host on All Girls Garage and Overhaulin’, but her real passion was fabricating and racing. Her pursuits led her to break a 48-year women’s land speed record in 2013, and her off-road racing accolades include a class victory in the 2016 King of the Hammers.

She was admired for determination and talent in male-dominated spaces. Her positive attitude acted as an inspiration to many, especially to other women in the car world.

