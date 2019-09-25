Teng Tools Muscle Garage is back!

By NZV8
Posted in Cars, News
 
 
teng.jpg

We know you’ve been itching for a massive hit of eight-cylindered goodness since the last season concluded, and, lucky for you, we can let you in on the news that Teng Tools Muscle Garage is back for its fifth season from Sunday, 13 October on Three’s CRC Motorsport! That’s 10 sweet, sweet episodes of New Zealand’s coolest V8-powered cars, events, sheds, and workshops, airing every Sunday for your viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for the full suite of dates to be announced — and, of course, the details for the epic prize pack that will be on offer!

Show more posts by NZV8

Related

Dedicated circuit planned for Bathurst
Dedicated circuit planned for Bathurst
Cars, Motorsport, News
Toyota FT-60 cuts first laps in NZ
Toyota FT-60 cuts first laps in NZ
Cars, Motorsport, News
Hyperwave: Toyota's ultimate rear-wheel-drive, mid-ship sports car
Hyperwave: Toyota's ultimate rear-wheel-drive, mid-ship sports car
Cars, Features
This month in Classic Car
This month in Classic Car
Cars, Features
Teng Tools Muscle Garage is back!
Teng Tools Muscle Garage is back!
Cars, News