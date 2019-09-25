We know you’ve been itching for a massive hit of eight-cylindered goodness since the last season concluded, and, lucky for you, we can let you in on the news that Teng Tools Muscle Garage is back for its fifth season from Sunday, 13 October on Three’s CRC Motorsport! That’s 10 sweet, sweet episodes of New Zealand’s coolest V8-powered cars, events, sheds, and workshops, airing every Sunday for your viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for the full suite of dates to be announced — and, of course, the details for the epic prize pack that will be on offer!