Hyperwave: Toyota's ultimate rear-wheel-drive, mid-ship sports car

Gripped by a whirlwind of rapid technological advances, 1980s Japan was riding on the tip of an economic boom that propelled the country to the forefront of global spending. Domestic consumers were buying anything and everything at a rate unseen before, and, with this ever-increasing demand came bigger, better, and wilder products. Already strong from a similar boom in the decades prior, automakers were engaged in fierce boardroom battles for this new money and aimed to keep buyers loyal with increasingly more adrenaline-inducing packages. This era gave rise to some of the most notable Japanese sports cars to have graced the world’s roadways.

Pushing boundaries

After the motor sport success of Toyota’s Corolla, Starlet, and Celica model lines, chief development engineer Akio Yoshida focused efforts elsewhere, exploring alternatives for engine placement and drive method. Known initially as the ‘SA-X prototype’, and later the ‘SV-3 prototype’, Yoshida’s design would eventually go into production as the first mass-produced mid-engined car to come from a Japanese manufacturer: the Toyota MR2.

Introduced in 1984, the MR2 nameplate spans three generations and 23 years of continuous production. It’s the first-generation AW11 that is commonly regarded as one of the most underrated platforms of the era. It built a reputation as a lightweight, potent, corner-happy sports car, albeit with a typical mid-engine predilection for snap oversteer. By the time the AW11 hit the market in Japan, those of us on the bottom of the world had already become familiar with the usual offerings from the Land of the Rising Sun but had yet to see such automotive excess locally.

With a short wheelbase, courtesy of the two-seater design, a traction-focused weight balance afforded by the mid-mounted and potent 1600cc 4A-GE engine package — plus the option to add a supercharger — it’s easy to see why the AW11 was so popular. While the AW11 was never sold new on our shores, all that fuss coming in from offshore media outlets meant that many here were left hot under the collar, so a number of imports crossed our borders within a couple of years.