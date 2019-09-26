This month in Classic Car

October's New Zealand Classic Car is on sale now. This month, one of the great classic cars on a beauty per dollar basis, the MGA, graces our cover. We've often said MGs are great way to get into classic cars because they are usable, well supported by other enthusiasts, they are robust and parts are readily available and not expensive.
When it comes to using a classic it doesn't get better than the Peking to Paris rally... at least you can read about it this month.
Garry Boyce describes this ultimate bucket list adventure.
Part one is in our October issue, on sale now, and part two will be published next month.
Also in this issue, a very tasteful hack which created New Zealand's poshest ute — a Daimler!
