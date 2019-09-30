Toyota FT-60 cuts first laps in NZ

Announced in June as the latest incarnation of the Toyota Racing Series (TRS) open-wheelers, the Toyota FT-60 has finally undergone testing at two New Zealand tracks. With Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon playing hosts, it’s the first time that the new machine has turned wheels since its maiden shakedown in Italy.

Experienced open-wheeler and sports car driver Dan Gaunt was tasked with the testing. “There is a big difference between this car and the previous Castrol Toyota Racing Series machines. It’s a much bigger car, with more downforce, and it’s 100kg heavier with all of the modern safety equipment,” Gaunt said. “That being said, with nearly 300 horsepower [224kW] and a turbocharger, it’s an extremely quick car.”

The Toyota FT-60 is set to debut in the 2020 Castrol TRS, which will begin 17–19 January at Highlands Motorsport Park.