Mash the gas: 2019 Chrome Expression Session

Grab yourself an entry to Chrome and you can line up your nana’s Corolla against a GT-R and get eaten in a glorious blaze of mutual laughter, hurt a few feelings in your 500kW sleeper, or give those chassis rails a good workout in your low-and-slow car-park queen. However you choose to do it, there’s a shit ton of fun to be had and something to keep everyone happy; cruising, drifting, grip chasing, burnouts, gymkhana, hard parks, and plenty of feeds. It’s events like Chrome that make all the late nights worth it. Each frustration and setback is forgotten the second that you get behind the wheel, fire it up, and roll down pit lane towards track entry.

And there was once a time when the V8 crowd and the import crowd could barely share a car park without some form of altercation taking place as blind passions took over. So cramming a mix of over 800 V8s and imports into the confines of a race track with very loose rules of engagement, you’d think could end in nothing but chaos. But thanks to Chrome, it would seem we have turned a corner, and can co-inhabit the venue in a civil fashion, well if you call 100m power skids, side-by-side while five up civil, that is.

If you didn’t quite make it in time this year, don’t worry; there will be plenty more to come, and we’ve done the hard yards to cover all the good bits from 2019, so you can feel like you were there too. Enjoy.