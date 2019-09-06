MCA Hammerhead breaking records ahead of WTAC

As the world gears up for the largest Time Attack event on the calendar, the Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in Sydney, Australia, MCA Suspension has been busy testing its long-serving ‘Hammerhead’ S13.

One of those testing stints at Queensland Raceways National Track with Kiwi V8 Supercars driver Andre Heimgartner has seen a 20-year standing lap record with a 1min 4.03s lap around the National Circuit. The feat eclipses the record time of 1min 4.06s set by Sam Wills in a Formula Holden Reynard 94D back in 1999.

There have been numerous set-up changes, as well as the trial of new driver Heimgartner, a V8 Supercars driver for Kelly Racing, who was at the helm of Hammerhead for the session. What makes the record-breaking lap even more impressive is the fact that the team claims that Heimgartner had just 15 minutes of seat time in the unfamiliar car before setting the time, and the car was set to a ‘medium boost’ of 42psi, with the intention to run it up to 50psi at WTAC.

“Considering the laps he hasn’t done in this car, he’s fit into it really well, and to do a sub-record time, is a sign of good things to come,” said MCA Suspension chief Murray Coote.

The 2019 Yokohama WTAC will be held 18–19 October. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.worldtimeattack.com