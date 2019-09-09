2019 Mustang gets the Gulf treatment

In what is perhaps the most iconic race car livery of all time, Brown Lee Performance has launched an official 2019 Gulf Oil Heritage Edition Mustang! Drawing on the history books that tell the story of the Ford GT40 hitting the track in 1966 and securing four consecutive victories for the Blue Oval, this special-edition modern-day Mustang pays homage to the 1967 teaming of Ford with lubricant giant Gulf that generated that instantly recognizable mix of light blue and orange on steel panels.

The colours have stood the test of time, with an ever-growing army of passionate Gulf fans. And, more than half a century later, the Gulf Oil paint scheme that was worn by both the 1968- and 1969-winning Ford GT40 is far from forgotten.

“We are incredibly proud to have this opportunity to honour the Ford and Gulf racing legacy in such a special build,” said Brown Lee Performance founder and CEO David Lee. “With over 800 horsepower carrying this licensed icon from 0–60mph in under three seconds, the Gulf Heritage Edition Mustang pays homage to the accomplishments of the Ford and Gulf racing teams from 50 years ago on all levels.”

Under the Gulf-clad skin is a muscle car of epic proportions. Forward motivation is provided via a supercharged 5.0-litre Coyote V8 that cranks out that mentioned 800hp plus 915Nm of vision-blurring torque which is fed through Ford’s 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. You have your choice of coupe or convertible, with both receiving performance suspension, along with a carbon-fibre front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and wicker-bill spoiler combo.

Priced at US$139,995, just 119 units will be produced and available globally.